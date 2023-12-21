SkyView
Soda City Living: Enhancing Your Overall Health at Cardinal Wellness & Aesthetics

Cardinal Wellness and Aesthetics in Lexington has many options to enhance your physical health and outward aesthetics.
By Madeline Stewart
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - SPONSORED BY CARDINAL WELLNESS & AESTHETICS

From body contouring and toning, genetic testing, hormone optimization, and more, Dr. Hank Martin explains how lifestyle medicine takes into account all facets of lifestyle and health combined. With an extensive background in family medicine, Dr. Martin walks us through his shift to lifestyle medicine and how his team works to pair traditional treatments with wellness practices.

Cardinal Wellness & Aesthetics in Lexington specializes in overall wellness and aesthetic treatments.

Burning fat and toning muscle at Cardinal Wellness & Aesthetics

At Cardinal Wellness & Aesthetics in Lexington, patients can choose from an array of health and aesthetic treatment options.

From hair restoration to laser hair removal, injectables, face sculpting, and more, nurse practitioner Monica Staton explains how patients can mix and match treatments to reach their overall wellness and aesthetic goals.

Aesthetic treatment options at Cardinal Wellness & Aesthetics

Tips for how to improve your health from home

Simple tips for achieving wellness at home

Dr. Martin, founder of Cardinal Wellness & Aesthetics, shares simple tips for how to improve your health from home.

