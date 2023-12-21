Soda City Living: Compton’s Kitchen Serves Up Breakfast and Lunch with a Family Feel

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sponsored by: Compton’s Kitchen

Breakfast and lunch are served up six days per week at Compton’s Kitchen in West Columbia, SC.

You can find longtime customer G.L. Locklear and many others there every day. As customers explain, Compton’s Kitchen is a special place that offers more than great food. It’s a place to connect with others and enjoy fellowship with your favorite homestyle dish. Owner Asia Dove explains why she chose to take over Compton’s Kitchen in recent years and how she plans to keep the family feel at the nearly 50-year-old restaurant.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.