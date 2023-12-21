SkyView
Soda City Living: Compton’s Kitchen Serves Up Breakfast and Lunch with a Family Feel

You can find longtime customer G.L. Locklear and many others at Compton’s Kitchen every day.
By Madeline Stewart
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sponsored by: Compton’s Kitchen

Breakfast and lunch are served up six days per week at Compton’s Kitchen in West Columbia, SC.

You can find longtime customer G.L. Locklear and many others there every day. As customers explain, Compton’s Kitchen is a special place that offers more than great food. It’s a place to connect with others and enjoy fellowship with your favorite homestyle dish. Owner Asia Dove explains why she chose to take over Compton’s Kitchen in recent years and how she plans to keep the family feel at the nearly 50-year-old restaurant.

