Riverbanks Zoo & Garden starts new holiday tradition: Wild Lights

A longtime holiday tradition at the Riverbanks Zoo & Garden is getting a whole new look in 2023.
By Sam Shapiro
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 8:14 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A longtime holiday tradition at the Riverbanks Zoo & Garden is getting a whole new look in 2023. After over three decades of the Lights Before Christmas celebration at the Zoo & Garden, Riverbanks switched things up with the 1st annual Wild Lights holiday experience.

“The whole park is a giant trail of all different lanterns,” said Riverbanks Public Relations Manager Matt Perron.

Riverbanks has over 60 hand crafted lanterns scattered throughout the zoo that look like plants and animals who are endangered, extinct, or just make believe. The lanterns are hand crafted 3.D .images of wildlife, which light up and interact with people taking part in the holiday fun.

“There’s so much to see,” Perron said, “Wherever you look, there’s something really cool to see that you won’t see anywhere else around here.”

Since Event Manager Michael Collins started with Riverbanks roughly a year ago, he’s had a handful of lanterns set up at smaller scale events at the Zoo,” he said. “After watching zoo-goers enjoy looking at the giant lanterns over the year, he knew the zoo had to switch up their lights show this holiday season.

“I did not expect (the lanterns) to be so large,” Collins said, “I think people have been impressed with that.”

The lanterns are handcrafted by Tianyu Arts and Culture, who flew out to Riverbanks from China to build the lanterns. Collins said the first Wild Lights has been such a hit so far, the Zoo and Tianyu have already begun talks about next year’s lights show.

They’ve already started brainstorming ways to make 2024 shine even brighter.

“We would bring a wide variety of different lanterns,” Collins said. “We’ll have totally new sets every single year.”

All the lanterns that are on display in 2023 will be up at the zoo and open to the public on select nights, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. until Jan. 14, 2024.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

