Lexington police look for identity of man accused of theft

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is searching is requesting information on the identity of a man accused of theft.

Police said the man entered a Rack Room Shoes at Sunset Boulevard on Wednesday, Nov. 15, and removed a pair of Sketcher brand shoes valued at $89.99, without paying.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective Alewine at 803-358-7262 or ealewine@lexsc.com.

