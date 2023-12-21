SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Lexington police look for identity of man accused of theft

Police said the man entered a Rack Room Shoes at Sunset Boulevard on Wednesday, Nov. 15, and...
Police said the man entered a Rack Room Shoes at Sunset Boulevard on Wednesday, Nov. 15, and removed a pair of Sketcher brand shoes valued at $89.99, without paying.(Lexington Police Department)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 9:03 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is searching is requesting information on the identity of a man accused of theft.

Police said the man entered a Rack Room Shoes at Sunset Boulevard on Wednesday, Nov. 15, and removed a pair of Sketcher brand shoes valued at $89.99, without paying.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective Alewine at 803-358-7262 or ealewine@lexsc.com.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New details have been revealed in the incident report of a man who was found dead alongside...
‘She could hear their child yelling’: Report details moments leading up to father, daughter disappearance
Car Crash stock photo
3 killed in Orangeburg County crash
WIS SPORTS LOGO
17 Midlands high schools make moves in new SCHSL classification placement cycle
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold again tonight with mid 20s, then warmer this weekend
Jason and Michelle Murph
‘The biggest smile, the softest heart’: Family remembers father found dead in Calhoun County

Latest News

Police Lights Generic
1 dead in West Columbia car crash
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Breaking out of early 20s again, towards a warming trend!
Passengers from North and South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia returned to their cars on...
Carnival Cruise passengers return to totaled cars after coastal storm
New details have been revealed in the incident report of a man who was found dead alongside...
‘She could hear their child yelling’: Report details moments leading up to father, daughter disappearance