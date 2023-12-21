SkyView
Governor McMaster orders flags at half-staff in honor of late correctional officer

WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Governor Henry McMaster has ordered flags at the State Capitol to be lowered to half-staff in tribute to a correctional officer who passed away.

In a press release, the office of the governor said the tribute is in honor of Sgt. Ricky L. Green Jr., 34, “selfless service and supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.”

Officials said flags will be lowered on Thursday from sunrise until sunset.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections announced Green Jr. died unexpectedly on Wednesday.

According to an obituary from Dignity Memorial, Green was a Columbia native who was actively serving in the South Carolina Army National Guard.

Green is survived by his wife, two sons, parents, sister, brother and various nieces and nephews.,

Funeral services, with military honors, will be held at 3 p.m., on Thursday, at the National Guard Armory at 3528 Platt Springs Road in West Columbia.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

