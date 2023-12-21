SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Breaking out of early 20s again, towards a warming trend!

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By Tony Chiavaroli
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:05 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After dealing with another frosty morning, a warming trend will begin for the Midlands towards Christmas!

WIS
WIS(WIS)

First Alert Headlines

- Mid and upper 20s for our Thursday morning, but we rebound into the upper 50s this afternoon.

- Warmer temps on track for the weekend, with low to mid 60s for highs.

- We’re tracking some rain chances for Christmas day and the after as well!

First Alert Summary

WIS
WIS(WIS)
WIS
WIS(WIS)

Good morning my friends! We are starting out the day cold again, with mid and upper 20s. Highs reach the upper 50s with limited clouds mixing in during the day. High pressure is moving slightly east of us.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

By Friday we have the high going over New England, but it still controls our weather pattern. Expect lows near 30-32, and highs in the upper 50s again, with earlier clouds clearing up more for the afternoon.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

On Saturday and Sunday we have highs in the low to mid-60s with partly cloudy skies overall, with more clouds late into Sunday.

Our next system is approaching from the west for Christmas Day, and that increases our chances for rain to 50% for the moment, especially in the afternoon and evening. There’s a slightly better chance of rain potential for Tuesday of next week as well. Stay tuned!

First Alert Forecast

Today: Limited clouds mix in with upper 50s. Morning lows are in the mid and upper 20s.

Friday: Morning lows are in the low 30s and highs reach the upper 50s, with partly cloudy skies.

Saturday: A good deal of sun as highs reach the low 60s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with mid-60s for highs.

Christmas Day: Cloudier skies with the potential of showers into the afternoon. Highs are in the mid-60s.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New details have been revealed in the incident report of a man who was found dead alongside...
‘She could hear their child yelling’: Report details moments leading up to father, daughter disappearance
Car Crash stock photo
3 killed in Orangeburg County crash
WIS SPORTS LOGO
17 Midlands high schools make moves in new SCHSL classification placement cycle
Jason and Michelle Murph
‘The biggest smile, the softest heart’: Family remembers father found dead in Calhoun County
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold again tonight with mid 20s, then warmer this weekend

Latest News

WIS 5-5:30a weekly recurring - Syncback
First Alert Weather Sunrise 12/21/2023
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold again tonight with mid 20s, then warmer this weekend
The weather is going to be cold again tonight across the state, but warmer temperatures are on...
Cold again tonight with mid 20s, then warmer this weekend
First Alert Weather Update