Expert says Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center closure ‘unlikely’ even after SCDC letter

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) — Richland County’s Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center could be shut down soon if some of its deficiencies are not fixed, but one legal expert believes its closure is unlikely.

In a letter to County Administrator Leonardo Brown dated December 16, the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC), which provides oversight of state jails, threatened to close Alvin S. Glenn if the county “fails to initiate corrective action” within 90 days.

An inspection report conducted November revealed several minimum standards, personnel and security violations.

Chrysti Shain, Department of Corrections spokesperson, said that SCDC has been and will continue to work closely with Richland County leadership to make sure the jail is safe for inmates and staff.

Realistically, there is nowhere for all of the facility’s 900-plus inmates to go if Alvin S. Glenn were shut down, Shain explained.

The jail, which is also under federal scrutiny, is managed by Brown with oversight from council and daily operations under the control of Director Crayman Harvey.

In 32 of the state’s 46 counties, local sheriff’s departments run the jail.

“The bottom line is it’s Richland County’s responsibility to keep these people safe, that’s the bottom line,” Ally Benevento, an attorney with the Strom Law Firm who represents more than two dozen plaintiff in connection with issues at the jail, said.

“I hope that things will improve so that we don’t have to be faced with a situation where we have hundreds of people and we say we don’t have anywhere to put them,” she said.

Though the state Department of Corrections has the authority under statute to threaten closure of county jails, Madalyn Wasilczuk, an Assistant Professor of Law at the University of South Carolina, said there are few other actionable steps that can be taken to hold them accountable.

“The options we have to enforce those standards under state law, which is either closing the facility or nothing, is not an adequate mechanism to ensure that the facilities comply with the minimum standards,” she said.

Wasilczuk has done extensive research on jails in South Carolina.

Nothing in the statute details a roadmap about how to deal with the closure of a jail, and Shain said that SCDC has not taken such a dramatic step in decades.

“Nobody involved here now has ever been involved in the closing down of a jail,” Shain said. “Maybe 100 years ago, but not in recent history.”

Wasilczuk believes a closure of Alvin S. Glenn is unlikely, and “not a viable solution.”

“That doesn’t absolve anyone involved in this process from enforcing the law, and I think we need a solution that is something other than throwing up our hands and saying ‘Well, nothing can be done,’” she said. “That may require the legislature to act.”

Both Benevento and Wasilczuk noted that people at the detention center are largely pre-trial, and thus are presumed innocent under the law.

Certain standards of human dignity and civil rights must be adhered to, they said.

In early November, the U.S. Department of Justice announced it would be investigating Alvin S. Glenn and Charleston’s Al Cannon Detention Center based on “credible allegations” that conditions at those facilities violated the civil rights of inmates.

Alvin S. Glenn’s problems about overcrowding and safety violations are not unique, Wasilczuk said.

If it were to be shut down, any jail in the area where those inmates would be moved to would likely face similar obstacles, she argued.

“It’s just going to move the problem around,” Wasilczuk said. “Many of the other facilities that one could envision moving folks to also have security vacancies and are over capacity and have numerous minimum standard violations, and so realistically that’s just not going to help matters when there aren’t facilities that are safe and staffed up and available.”

It would not be feasible to move those incarcerated at Alvin S. Glenn across state lines because it would be tougher to get them to court and provide them with access to their families.

“We know that access to loved ones and continued connection to the community is very important for future reentry and for maintaining family ties, which goes to lowering recidivism and lowering crime rates,” she said.

The inspection report details: several housing units were closed due to staffing shortages or repairs, some locks are malfunctioning, a lack of lighting in bathrooms, inmates reported that daily counts were at times conducted by inmates due to the absence of a detention officer, and missing ceiling tiles.

In one instance, the report said the female inmates said that a male inmate entered their unit through the ceiling.

Last week, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department charged a pair of inmates in an attempted escape after deputies say they used a trashcan to climb through a hole in the ceiling.

Benevento said more supervision would go a long way toward curbing some of these problems.

“I have to wonder how does something like that happen, and how does it escalate to that point if someone is truly there supervising these individuals throughout the day and night,” she said. “I’m hearing that, ‘There’s nobody here, it’s just us on the floor, it’s just on the unit day and night and people do what they want how they want to do it.’”

According to the inspection report, Alvin S. Glenn has 74 vacant positions among security staff.

Richland County officials are installing a new locking system throughout the facility, and have instituted pay increases for corrections officers and upgraded the jail management system.

They plan to allocate millions of dollars to jail improvements next year as well.

A Richland County spokesperson said Wednesday that installation of the new locking system has been completed at two of the jail’s 18 units.

Wasilczuk said the situation at Alvin S. Glenn underscores what she believes is a “shortcoming” in state law as it relates to local jail oversight.

She suggests a change in the law that would possibly allow for SCDC to take over a troubled facility, or even a neutral court-appointed expert also known as a receiver.

WIS asked to speak with Harvey and Brown about SCDC’s report, but was told they were unavailable.

The county has not had time to fully review the report, a spokesperson said.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.