5 charged in connection with ‘rash’ of car break-ins in Sumter

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department (SPD) arrested three adults and two juveniles Monday in connection with a “rash” of car break-ins and related thefts.

Police said Ellison Cooper, 18, Tayone Ingram, 20, Chaquan McGee, 19, a 16-year-old and a 15-year-old were identified after officers responded to a neighborhood where individuals were seen breaking into cars on Putter Drive, Rast Street, Beach Forest and Coachman Drive.

While investigating the auto break-ins, officers said they found materials linking the suspects to three vehicles that were stolen over the weekend.

According to SPD Cooper, Ingram and McGee were each charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, criminal conspiracy, unlawful carry of a firearm, four counts of breaking and entering auto and three counts of possession of a stolen vehicle. Police said McGee was also charged with FTC card theft.

The 16-year-old was charged with unlawful carry of a firearm, possession of a handgun by a person under the age of 18, possession of a handgun with the serial number removed, four counts of breaking and entering auto and three counts of possession of a stolen vehicle.

The 15-year-old also was charged with unlawful carry of a firearm, possession of a weapon by a person under the age of 18, four counts of breaking or entering auto and three counts of possession of a stolen vehicle.

Police did not release the names of the teenagers due to their age.

The three adults were booked in the county detention center, while the teenagers were taken to a state Department of Juvenile Justice facility.

Police said car break-ins can happen any time of year, but it is particularly troubling during the holidays.

SPD encourages residents to keep the following tips in mind to avoid car break-ins:

  • Take steps to secure cars and property inside
  • Remove belongings such as firearms, electronic/digital devices and accessories, debit/credit cards, cash, changes, purses, wallets, keys and key fobs from your car.
  • Always lock vehicles.
  • Park in well-lit areas where cars can be seen by passersby
  • Report suspicious activity and notify law enforcement immediately.

