1 dead in West Columbia car crash

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person is dead following a car crash in West Columbia.

According to the West Columbia Police Department, officers responded to a two-car collision after 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of Platt Springs Road and Dreher Road.

Police said the driver of one of the vehicles was taken to an area hospital where they later died.

The cause of the incident is being investigated by officers.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.