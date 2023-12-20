SkyView
‘We’re looking for any kind of leads’: Orangeburg County sheriff asks for public’s help finding missing woman

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators are searching for 49-year-old Melissa Aguilar of Holly Hill.(Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Maggie Brown
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who’s been missing since August.

The sheriff’s department said that family members last spoke with Melissa Aguilar, 49, of Four Winds Road in Holly Hill, on Aug. 17.

“We are looking for any kind of leads anyone may have that would help us find this lady,” Orangeburg County Leroy Ravenell said. “We’re hoping these photos will help jog someone’s memory. Even if they don’t know this lady but saw her, tell us where and when.”

The sheriff’s department said Aguilar got into a fight with her former boyfriend.

Anyone with information about her disappearance is encouraged to call the sheriff’s department at 803-534-3550..

