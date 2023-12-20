‘We’re looking for any kind of leads’: Orangeburg County sheriff asks for public’s help finding missing woman

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who’s been missing since August.

The sheriff’s department said that family members last spoke with Melissa Aguilar, 49, of Four Winds Road in Holly Hill, on Aug. 17.

“We are looking for any kind of leads anyone may have that would help us find this lady,” Orangeburg County Leroy Ravenell said. “We’re hoping these photos will help jog someone’s memory. Even if they don’t know this lady but saw her, tell us where and when.”

The sheriff’s department said Aguilar got into a fight with her former boyfriend.

Anyone with information about her disappearance is encouraged to call the sheriff’s department at 803-534-3550..

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.