‘We have a fire started inside with our inmates:’ Time running out to fix problems at Richland County jail

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center now has less than 90 days to get in compliance with the South Carolina Department of Corrections. If the county does not meet this timeline, the jail could be shut down.

The report reported on by WIS News Monday shows the facility has a number of fire safety violations as well, including no fire evacuation plan in place.

In November 2023, inmates set fire to their bedsheets and officers working inside had to call 911.

“We have a fire started inside with our inmates,” a correction officer calling from inside the jail said, “We need (someone) to put it out.”

That wasn’t the only 911 call that was made that night. Multiple fire units responded to the riot and jail fire on the night of November 12th.

“Can we get some assistant at Alvin S. Glen Detention Center,” a 911 caller from the Detention Center said, “We have a little riot going on.”

When the fire department arrived, the security guards escorting them were not aware of fire. There were several fires in the building that inmates started in the bathrooms, according the Columbia-Richland Fire Department incident report.

Richland County says they still need time to review the latest inspection report.

While the County has no concrete plan in resolving the issues yet, a county spokesperson tells WIS:

“We’ve openly communicated on several occasions about the County’s process to improve conditions at ASDC. Any updates will be communicated as necessary once the County has time to review the report from SCDC.”

