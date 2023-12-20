USC Board releases plans for new med school campus in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Board of Trustees at the University of South Carolina (USC) has announced plans for a new School of Medicine and research building.

The university is moving in to the Bull Street District’s Rutledge Building.

On Tuesday, the Board released official renderings of the new School of Medicine Columbia which is set to be the centerpiece of the new $300 million health sciences campus.

The 300,000-square-foot building will contain classrooms, medical simulation spaces, several labs, a health science library and a cafe, according to USC.

The 16-acre campus is projected to feature four additional buildings surrounding the central building, the university added.

USC is partnering with Gilbane and other key partners for planning, design, development and construction. The SLAM Collaborative will serve as the lead design architect.

In addition to the School of Medicine Columbia, the Board has approved several other facility projects:

$90,000 renovations to Booker T. Washington, the Theater and Dance building

$2.2 million purchase of the Rutledge Building

$2.2 million purchase of an office space on Senate Street

Construction on the medical building and health sciences campus is scheduled to begin in 2025 and is expected to finish by 2027.

