Soda City Living: What to Wear - Holiday Accessories

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - SPONSORED BY JUST THE THING

Creating a beautiful, festive holiday outfit doesn’t have to be complicated.

Tracy Wright, owner of Just the Thing Boutique on Devine Street in Columbia shows us how to mix and match Christmas accessories to create your perfect look for any holiday occasion.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.