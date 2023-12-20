SkyView
Soda City Living: How to Create a Fun and Festive Holiday Table

You don't have to break the bank to decorate your home for the holidays.
By Sierra Artemus
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ten2 Creative Agency shares some budget friendly tips for creating holiday tablescapes. Learn how you can rent props and other ways to ensure you’re spending more money on gifts and less on impressing your guests.

Creating a beautiful, festive holiday outfit doesn’t have to be complicated.
