Soda City Living: Doing the Most Good with JT’s Automotive Group and Salvation Army of the Midlands

Major Mark Craddock from The Salvation Army of the Midlands explains how The Salvation Army works to feed and house local families all year.
By Madeline Stewart
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - SPONSORED BY JT’S AUTOMOTIVE GROUP

JT’s Automotive Group is a familiar name across the Midlands, but did you know the company plays a big role in making sure Midlands families have the help they need during the holidays and beyond?

Major Mark Craddock from The Salvation Army of the Midlands explains how The Salvation Army works to feed and house local families all year. We also learn how providing Christmas gifts can help our neighbors stay in stable living conditions after the holidays are over. To donate online, click here. The Salvation Army of the Midlands

The Salvation Army relies on volunteers to raise funds for our neighbors in need.

Ringing bells and raising spirits: volunteering for The Salvation Army

The sounds of ringing bells and the familiar red kettle is a reminder that the holiday season is upon us. The Salvation Army relies on volunteers to raise funds for our neighbors in need. The dollars stay right here in the Midlands to ensure families have what they need for Christmas whether it’s food, shelter, or other necessities. Former WIS anchor, Joe Pinner, and Elliott Powell tell Soda City Living why they’ve felt called to ring bells and spread cheer every holiday season for more than 40 years. To donate online, click here. The Salvation Army of the Midlands

As the premier donor, JT Gandolfo says he’s happy to support a cause so close to his family’s heart each year.

Why JTs Automotive Group supports The Salvation Army

JTs Automotive Group is a longtime supporter of The Salvation Army of the Midlands. As the premier donor, JT Gandolfo says he’s happy to support a cause so close to his family’s heart each year. The funds JTs Automotive Group generously gives to The Salvation Army of the Midlands help support families right here in our own hometowns. To donate online, click here. The Salvation Army of the Midlands

