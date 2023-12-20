SCDMV cautions against scammers during holiday season

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) is cautioning consumers of scams pretending to be from the state agency.

Phishing scams and other fraudulent communications have been reported this year in Utah, Wisconsin and New Jersey. These scams are crafted to trick people into revealing personal or financial information, the SCDMV said in a release.

State officials said these scams often contain suspicious links that lead to malicious websites where scammers collect data.

SCDMV has not reported any fraudulent messaging in South Carolina this year but cautions consumers due to increased scam activity during the holiday season.

The SCDMV gives out the following tips for dealing with potential scams:

Avoid clicking suspicious links

Do not click on any links in text messages that claim to be from the DMV

Use caution on any website asking for personal or financial information

Check for the secure connection lock next to our official website address, which is: https://www.scdmvonline.com

Report suspicious messages: If you have received a suspicious text, email, or social media message, please report it to the SCDMV by using the “ Fraud Hotline ” page on the department’s website.

Officials emphasize that the SCDMV does “not conduct transactions by text message, email, or direct messaging” and urges consumers to report this illegitimate activity.

