Report shows moments leading up to father, daughter disappearance in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - New details have been revealed in the incident report of a man who was found dead alongside his daughter in Calhoun County after being reported missing.

According to an incident report provided by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD), Michelle Murph, 6, and her father, Jason Murph, 42, were reported missing on Sunday, Dec. 17.

The incident report states a deputy responded to a missing person’s report on Sunday. The deputy said he attempted to locate Murph’s car, a blue/grey Toyota Tundra with a South Carolina tag.

The deputy said he checked hospitals and contacted the South Carolina Highway Patrol on recent hits but the troopers said the last contact with Murph’s vehicle was in 2022.

The report goes on to say the deputy met with Murph’s wife who stated her, “estranged husband has been taking care of their daughter for the past two weeks.” The report goes on to say Murph and his wife have been living separately but does not state for how long.

The deputy said Murph’s wife said she spoke to him the morning before he disappeared. In the conversation, the report states Jason Murph told his wife he and his daughter had just eaten and that they were about to go to a library in Sandhills before heading to Orangeburg to see his mother.

WIS News 10 spoke to Quentin Murph, Jason Murph’s cousin who said the two never made it to Murph’s mother.

At around 8 p.m. that night, Jason Murph’s wife received a call from someone whose name was redacted in the incident report. That person told her Jason Murph had “slid off the road” and wrecked his vehicle.

RCSD told WIS News 10 that the two were last heard from around 8 p.m. Saturday near Highway 301, near Calhoun County, and Jason Murph’s wife thought the two may have been involved in a crash and needed help.

On Monday, Orangeburg County’s K9 unit found their bodies about 100 yards away from the truck.

Calhoun County coroner Donnie Porth told WIS News 10 no foul play is suspected at this time.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

