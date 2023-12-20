Nativity Ruck 2023 spreads cheer beyond Christmas

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A local organization is hosting a holiday activity for the whole family to celebrate and share the story of Christmas.

Troy Fite from F3 Nation came to WIS Midday to share why an event like this is so important, especially in supporting “Mission Lexington.”

Fite stressed how the giving spirit sometimes wears down after the holidays and how the organization wants to get ahead on giving back during the new year.

This is the 7th year the organization has hosted the “Nativity Ruck,” a free community event.

The event starts at 5 a.m. on Saturday. Participants will walk through downtown Lexington, mirroring the travels of Mary and Joseph’s journey to Bethlehem.

The three to 3.5-mile walk stops to take a “census” at a tax office, then participants will pass by the “INN” where they will find no rooms. After, they will visit the shepherds “watching their “flocks,” and end the walk at the stable.

Families will follow a “North Star” and even have a “donkey” for the trip. The ruck will end with folks delivering “gifts” to Mission Lexington.

The gifts to give this year are canned stew, chili with beans, underwear and socks for men, women and children.

Canned goods and monetary donations are accepted.

Find out more on the F3 Nation Facebook page: @

