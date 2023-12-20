SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Nativity Ruck 2023 spreads cheer beyond Christmas

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By Intisar Faulkner
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A local organization is hosting a holiday activity for the whole family to celebrate and share the story of Christmas.

Troy Fite from F3 Nation came to WIS Midday to share why an event like this is so important, especially in supporting “Mission Lexington.”

Fite stressed how the giving spirit sometimes wears down after the holidays and how the organization wants to get ahead on giving back during the new year.

This is the 7th year the organization has hosted the “Nativity Ruck,” a free community event.

The event starts at 5 a.m. on Saturday. Participants will walk through downtown Lexington, mirroring the travels of Mary and Joseph’s journey to Bethlehem.

The three to 3.5-mile walk stops to take a “census” at a tax office, then participants will pass by the “INN” where they will find no rooms. After, they will visit the shepherds “watching their “flocks,” and end the walk at the stable.

Families will follow a “North Star” and even have a “donkey” for the trip. The ruck will end with folks delivering “gifts” to Mission Lexington.

The gifts to give this year are canned stew, chili with beans, underwear and socks for men, women and children.

Canned goods and monetary donations are accepted.

Find out more on the F3 Nation Facebook page: @

The event starts at 5 a.m. on Saturday. Participants will walk through downtown Lexington,...
The event starts at 5 a.m. on Saturday. Participants will walk through downtown Lexington, mirroring the travels of Mary and Joseph’s journey to Bethlehem.(CLEAR)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple law enforcement agencies searched for 6-year-old Michelle Murph and 42-year-old Jason...
Missing father, daughter found dead, Richland County deputies say
Jason and Michelle Murph
‘The biggest smile, the softest heart’: Family remembers father found dead in Calhoun County
Richland County’s elected leaders are weighing in on the U.S. Department of Justice’s decision...
SCDC could close Richland County jail if recent issues are not addressed within 90 days
Zachary L. Melton
Second Fort Jackson drill sergeant found dead on post in less than 2 weeks
WIS SPORTS LOGO
17 Midlands high schools make moves in new SCHSL classification placement cycle

Latest News

Police Lights Generic
Man identified in fatal Newberry County car crash
On Wednesday morning, FBI agents were at the home of a couple accused of burning a cross in...
FBI agents search home of couple accused of burning cross in Conway area
On Tuesday, Fairfield County Fire Service (FCFS) responded to a structure fire with one person...
Fire in Fairfield County leaves 1 dead
Officials said Terry Govan, 52, crashed his car near his subdivision’s entrance on Tuesday night.
Former Lexington County deputy charged with DUI, hit and run
WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.
Former Lexington County deputy charged with DUI, hit and run