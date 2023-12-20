Man identified in fatal Newberry County car crash

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) -Newberry County coroner Laura Kneece identified a man who died following a car crash Monday.

The crash happened in the Prosperity area of Newberry County after 7 a.m.

Kneece said 60-year-old David R. Nassef was pronounced dead at the incident location.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Nassef was traveling west when he traveled off the right side of the road before hitting a tree.

The crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Newberry County Coroner’s Office.

