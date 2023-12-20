A Heavenly Assist

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s been 4 years since Meadow Glen Middle Schooler Eli Adams was introduced to thunderous applause as a starter for the Gator basketball team.

It was a dream realized for Eli, a 2-time leukemia survivor.

When the cancer returned for the third time, Eli didn’t let it stop him from trying out for the team, and eventually cracking the starting lineup.

During the game, Eli sank two baskets, and afterward was presented with a framed autographed jersey signed by all of his teammates.

The plaque at the bottom of the frame read simply- “Keep Fighting.”

Sadly, Eli’s fight ended 5 months later after his long battle with leukemia.

Even now, 4 years later, Eli’s spirit and his impact lives on. Just last week, the school he attended held a game in his honor- all to benefit a place he loved, Camp Kemo, a retreat for kids battling cancer.

Ernie Yarborough is a volunteer at Camp Kemo. He knew Eli very well, and remembers that night from 4 years ago.

“I’ve had two daughters that have come thru school here- and every time I walk in this building, that memory is the first thing that hits me… and it hits me right here,” Yarborough said pointing to his heart.

Last week, those who loved Eli- worse shirts in his honor, and took to the Meadow Glen gym floor to continue his fight.

Proceeds from the memorial game and the T-shirts — all go to Camp Kemo in Eli’s honor. The event raised close to 4000 dollars.

Eli’s former principal, Dr. Bill Coon says the game is proof Eli is not forgotten. He says from now on, the final game before Christmas break will be designated the Eli Adams Memorial Game.

“Our kids have embraced it this week. We have talked about Eli and we have talked about Camp Kemo and how important that is to our community and to the families and students going through cancer.”

Students like Kellen Hoey — a Meadow Glen 7th grader who was also diagnosed with cancer at a young age. Kellen beat cancer and admits, there is something special about that camp.

“It’s a place where we all get together and celebrate what we have in common and get to know each other… just for who we are and not just because we all have cancer.”

Mostly, Camp Kemo is a place that offers kids with cancer the experience of a fun atmosphere at summer camp.

“Eli loved Camp Kemo, and although he’s gone, because of him, other people are going to be able to go to camp.”

While Eli’s final game featured those unforgettable baskets, it’s safe to say — this memorial game and the funds raised, proved to be Eli’s heavenly assist.

Click here for more information about Camp Kemo.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.