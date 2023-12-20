SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Former Lexington County deputy charged with DUI, hit and run

WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.
By Kevin Connaughton
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A former Lexington County deputy was charged with driving under the influence and hit-and-run, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP).

Officials said Terry Govan, 52, crashed his car near his subdivision’s entrance on Tuesday night.

No one was hurt during the crash.

Govan, who had been a deputy for Lexington County since 2001, was fired by Sheriff Jay Koon following the crash, SCHP added.

Govan was released from Lexington County Detention Center on Wednesday after appearing before a magistrate judge.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple law enforcement agencies searched for 6-year-old Michelle Murph and 42-year-old Jason...
Missing father, daughter found dead, Richland County deputies say
Jason and Michelle Murph
‘The biggest smile, the softest heart’: Family remembers father found dead in Calhoun County
Richland County’s elected leaders are weighing in on the U.S. Department of Justice’s decision...
SCDC could close Richland County jail if recent issues are not addressed within 90 days
Zachary L. Melton
Second Fort Jackson drill sergeant found dead on post in less than 2 weeks
WIS SPORTS LOGO
17 Midlands high schools make moves in new SCHSL classification placement cycle

Latest News

On Wednesday morning, FBI agents were at the home of a couple accused of burning a cross in...
FBI agents search home of couple accused of burning cross in Conway area
On Tuesday, Fairfield County Fire Service (FCFS) responded to a structure fire with one person...
Fire in Fairfield County leaves 1 dead
WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.
Former Lexington County deputy charged with DUI, hit and run
WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.
Fire in Fairfield County leaves 1 dead