FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Working away from early frigid feels today!

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By Tony Chiavaroli
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:35 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Some lows have fallen near 20 degrees this morning, but sunshine will help us to the low 50s this afternoon!

First Alert Headlines

- Early lows near 20 degrees have settled in this morning!

- We have low 50s Wednesday afternoon with sunny skies, just cooler than average.

- Mid 20 and upper 20s for Thursday morning, but we rebound into the upper 50s into the day.

- Warmer temps on track for the weekend, with low to mid 60s for highs.

- We’re tracking some rain chances for Christmas day and the day after as well!

First Alert Summary

Good morning my friends! Please continue to keep yourselves bundles up out there with a lot of lows settled in to the low 20s to start out this day. Our Wednesday will be cooler than average, as expected, with highs in the low 50s. Expect mostly sunny skies to continue.

Thursday morning is cold again with mid and upper 20s. Highs reach the upper 50s with partly cloudy skies. High pressure is moving slightly east of us. By Friday we have the high going over New England, but it still controls our weather. Expect lows near 30 and highs in the upper 50s.

On Saturday and Sunday we have highs in the low to mid-60s with partly to mostly cloudy skies, with more clouds late on Sunday.

Our next system is approaching from the west for Christmas Day, and that increases our chances for rain to 40% for the moment, especially in the afternoon and evening. There’s a slightly better chance of rain for Tuesday of next week as well. Stay tuned!

First Alert Forecast

Today: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 50s after our early chills.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies with upper 50s. Morning lows are in the mid and upper 20s.

Friday: Morning lows are in the low 30s and highs reach the upper 50s, with partly cloudy skies.

Saturday: Partly cloudy as highs reach the low 60s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with mid-60s for highs.

Christmas Day: Cloudier skies with a chance of showers into the afternoon. Highs are in the low to mid-60s.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

