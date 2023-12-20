SkyView
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Road closure announced in Newberry County due to maintenance

Commuters are asked to use alternative routes.
Commuters are asked to use alternative routes.(Prosperity Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A road closure has been announced in a Newberry County area.

On Wednesday, the Prosperity Police Department announced the intersections of North Wheeler Avenue and North Main Street in Prosperity, near the Food Lion, will be closed until 4 or 5 p.m.

Police said the closure is due to maintenance of the railroad. Commuters are asked to use alternative routes.

