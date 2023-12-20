FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Road closure announced in Newberry County due to maintenance

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A road closure has been announced in a Newberry County area.

On Wednesday, the Prosperity Police Department announced the intersections of North Wheeler Avenue and North Main Street in Prosperity, near the Food Lion, will be closed until 4 or 5 p.m.

Police said the closure is due to maintenance of the railroad. Commuters are asked to use alternative routes.

