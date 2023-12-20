SkyView
Fire in Fairfield County leaves 1 dead

WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.
By Kevin Connaughton
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A fire at a home in Fairfield County leaves one person dead.

On Tuesday, Fairfield County Fire Service (FCFS) responded to a structure fire with one person inside on Keyhole Drive in Winnsboro.

Fairfield County Coroner Chris Hill identified the victim as Wardell Jeter, 83.

According to Hill, an autopsy is scheduled to determine his cause of death.

SLED and the Fairfield County Coroner’s Office continue to investigate the case.

