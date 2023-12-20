SkyView
Double trouble: USC men’s, women’s basketball teams win

Gamecocks Logo stock photo
Gamecocks Logo stock photo(USC)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:02 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The Gamecock’s men’s basketball team and the women’s team both took home wins tonight.

The Gamecock’s men hosted Winthrop at the Colonial Life Arena, while the top-ranked women face Bowling Green on the road.

USC Women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley went head-to-head with former assistant Fred Chmiel.

The Gamecocks won 93 to 62 and there’s one game left before the conference play.

USC Men’s won against Winthrop 72 to 62. That makes 10 wins total this season.

