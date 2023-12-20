Double trouble: USC men’s, women’s basketball teams win

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The Gamecock’s men’s basketball team and the women’s team both took home wins tonight.

The Gamecock’s men hosted Winthrop at the Colonial Life Arena, while the top-ranked women face Bowling Green on the road.

USC Women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley went head-to-head with former assistant Fred Chmiel.

The Gamecocks won 93 to 62 and there’s one game left before the conference play.

USC Men’s won against Winthrop 72 to 62. That makes 10 wins total this season.

