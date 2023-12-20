SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Celtic Woman ‘A Christmas Symphony’ set to perform Irish classics at the Koger Center

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By Kareem Wilson and Intisar Faulkner
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 9:06 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This time of year is filled with heartwarming sights and smells and this is how you can enjoy the cheerful sounds of the holidays.

Grammy-nominated Celtic Woman will be in Columbia for a special performance where the band will bring traditional Irish Carols to the stage.

The international singing sensations are sure to put on a holiday treat for the family.

The ensemble will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Koger Center.

Emma Warren And Mairead Carlin from the group came to WIS Sunrise to talk about the group’s achievements through the years.

For more information, click here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple law enforcement agencies searched for 6-year-old Michelle Murph and 42-year-old Jason...
Missing father, daughter found dead, Richland County deputies say
Richland County’s elected leaders are weighing in on the U.S. Department of Justice’s decision...
SCDC could close Richland County jail if recent issues are not addressed within 90 days
Jason and Michelle Murph
‘The biggest smile, the softest heart’: Family remembers father found dead in Calhoun County
Zachary L. Melton
Second Fort Jackson drill sergeant found dead on post in less than 2 weeks
The crash happened after 7 a.m. on Monday four miles south of Prosperity.
1 dead following crash in Newberry County

Latest News

WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Working away from early frigid feels today!
Celtic Woman ‘A Christmas Symphony’ set to perform Irish classics at the Koger Center
Celtic Woman ‘A Christmas Symphony’ set to perform Irish classics at the Koger Center
A new billboard for the South Carolina Department of Public Safety’s “Highways or Dieways”...
Traffic deaths in SC down as state reintroduces familiar safety campaign
All three people inside the Ford Mustang died from their injuries in the crash, officials with...
Three people killed in Orangeburg crash