Celtic Woman ‘A Christmas Symphony’ set to perform Irish classics at the Koger Center

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This time of year is filled with heartwarming sights and smells and this is how you can enjoy the cheerful sounds of the holidays.

Grammy-nominated Celtic Woman will be in Columbia for a special performance where the band will bring traditional Irish Carols to the stage.

The international singing sensations are sure to put on a holiday treat for the family.

The ensemble will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Koger Center.

Emma Warren And Mairead Carlin from the group came to WIS Sunrise to talk about the group’s achievements through the years.

For more information, click here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.