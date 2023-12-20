BLUES deluxe Live brings pure blues energy in upcoming performance

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A blues band from Columbia is bringing their own songs and versions of classic blues tunes at an upcoming performance.

Blues deluxe is dedicated to engaging its audiences, ensuring a foot-tapping, memorable experience far from the ordinary.

Members of the band, John Hartness, DJ May, Ricky Ramsey and James Bubba Casey came to WIS Sunrise to talk more about their upcoming show.

You can watch Blues deluxe at 6 p.m. on Friday at Chubby’s Burgers & Brewhouse.

