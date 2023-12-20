SkyView
3 killed in Orangeburg County crash

Car Crash stock photo
Car Crash stock photo(wabi)
By Maggie Brown
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:14 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Three people were killed in a car crash in Orangeburg along Five Chop Road, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at around 6 p.m.

Authorities said a tractor trailer was pulling onto Highway 301, or Five Chop Road, from Cross Creek Drive when it was struck by a Ford Mustang carrying three people inside.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

All three people inside the Ford Mustang died from their injuries in the crash, officials with the S.C. Highway Patrol said.

