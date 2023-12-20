3 killed in Orangeburg County crash

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Three people were killed in a car crash in Orangeburg along Five Chop Road, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at around 6 p.m.

Authorities said a tractor trailer was pulling onto Highway 301, or Five Chop Road, from Cross Creek Drive when it was struck by a Ford Mustang carrying three people inside.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

All three people inside the Ford Mustang died from their injuries in the crash, officials with the S.C. Highway Patrol said.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.