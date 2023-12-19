SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Woman posed as Waffle House employee before stealing money from register, police say

A woman allegedly posed as a Waffle House employee in order to steal money from the business'...
A woman allegedly posed as a Waffle House employee in order to steal money from the business' register.(Riverdale Police Department)
By Ellie Parker and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIVERDALE, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) - Georgia authorities said a woman posed as a worker at a Waffle house to steal cash from the restaurant last week.

The Riverdale Police Department said the woman took the money on Dec. 12 after pretending to be a worker at the Waffle House on Highway 85.

Officials said the woman worked at the restaurant for two hours before taking the money from a register.

Anyone with information or knows who the woman is should contact the Riverdale Police Department at 770-996-3382.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple law enforcement agencies searched for 6-year-old Michelle Murph and 42-year-old Jason...
Missing father, daughter found dead, Richland County deputies say
Zachary L. Melton
Second Fort Jackson drill sergeant found dead on post in less than 2 weeks
Richland County’s elected leaders are weighing in on the U.S. Department of Justice’s decision...
SCDC could close Richland County jail if recent issues are not addressed within 90 days
6-year-old Michelle Murph and 42-year-old Jason Murph were believed to be involved in an...
RCSD searching for father, daughter missing after possible wreck
FILE - Celine Dion announces Courage World Tour, set to kick-off on September 18, 2019, during...
Celine Dion has lost control of her muscles, sister says

Latest News

Nathan Sennett hands furniture to Tori Grasse as they work in hip-deep water on the patio of...
Northeastern US mops up ahead of holidays after deadly storm slams the region, killing at least 5
FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building is seen, May 4, 2021, in Washington.
IRS to waive $1 billion in penalties for people and firms owing back taxes for 2020 or 2021
Families Helping Families (FHF) has an urgent need for people to drop off donations, as well...
Families Helping Families in urgent need of donations, sponsors
“Largest mass poisoning decision in human history:” A look at lead in America
Families Helping Families (FHF) has an urgent need for people to drop off donations, as well...
Families Helping Families in urgent need for donations, sponsors