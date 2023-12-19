SkyView
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office credits deputies for rescues in deadly house fire

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) credited their deputies in rescues during a deadly house fire, where three people were saved.

Deputies responded to the fire near the 3000 block of Alcott Drive in Wedgefield at around 3 am. on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

William Murray, 57, John Elswick, 26, and Robert Blackowicz, 23, all from Sumter, were pronounced dead on the scene, coroner Robbie Baker said.

According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), when deputies arrived to the scene they were directed to the backyard by a resident who was trying to help others escape through a window.

“The home was nearly fully engulfed in flames,” SCSO said.

The deputy and resident were able to help someone who was trapped out of the burning home, SCSO added.

Officials said the person was immediately treated for serious burns by one of the deputies, who is also a Medic with the S.C. Army National Guard, before being flown to the Augusta Burn Center.

“A total of three people were able to escape the flames, but tragically, three did not,” SCSO said.

“This is a terrible tragedy, and my heart goes out to the victims’ families,” Sheriff Anthony Dennis added.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

