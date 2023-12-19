Sumter County EMS workers receive new equipment

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - EMS workers in Sumter County were given new equipment to help with emergencies.

The devices include two new Lucas 3 CPR Devices which perform chest compressions.

Officials said they also upgraded their video laryngoscope with the UESCOPE for each of their apparatus.

EMS also purchased three additional Stryker Power Load systems to replace three performance loads which will help employees reduce the risk of injuries from lifting, two additional Stryker Stair Pro Stair Chairs with track system, 20 iPads 10th Generation with iPad Pencils and Otterbox Rugged Cases for charting and a Levophed and Tranexamic Acid to protocols meant to better care for patients.

Officials said more improvements are on the way.

