Students receive bikes from Columbia-Richland Fire Department giveaway

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Students at Carver-Lyon Elementary School received something special this holiday.

According to Richland County School District One, students received 12 bikes from the Columbia-Richland Fire Department.

Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins and Fire Marshal George Adams delivered the bikes personally at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

“We are looking at students that have shown the greatest amount of growth,” Principal Dr. Monica Adams said. “We know so often we recognize the students who have the highest achievement level, however sometimes we forget about those students who show growth because everyone is able to grow so today the Columbia Fire Department are bringing bikes for those students.”

Chief Jenkins went to Carver-Lyon Elementary School himself. He told WIS News 10 it seemed fitting for him to bring some early holiday cheer to a class.

