South Carolina State University awards 4 honorary degrees during fall commencement

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State University has awarded four people honorary degrees during its fall 2023 commencement ceremony.

The honorees included Diane E. Sumpter, Judge Clifton B. Newman, State Sen. Harvey S. Peeler Jr., and State Sen. Kent M. Williams.

SC State Board of Trustees Douglas Gantt and President Alexander Conyers presented the four honorees with their honorary degrees on Friday.

The following degrees were awarded to the honorees:

Judge Clifton B. Newman, Doctor of Laws.

State Sen. Harvey S. Peeler Jr., Doctor of Humane Letters.

Diane E. Sumpter, Doctor of Humane Letters.

State Sen. Kent M. Williams, Doctor of Humane Letters.

Newman is a South Carolina Circuit judge who convicted disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh for the murders of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul.

Senator Harvey S. Peeler Jr. has served in the South Carolina Senate representing District 14 and became the first elected president of the South Carolina Senate.

Diane Sumpter is the founder, president and CEO of DESA, Inc., a professional services firm in Columbia.

Senator Kent Williams is a SC State alumnus who has served in the South Carolina Senate representing District 30.

