Soda City Live: WIS Holiday Blood Drive

By Steven Fulton
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today on Soda City Live, James Bruan joined us to discuss why he donates blood to the American Red Cross.

James is a regular platelet donor here in Columbia who gives blood products in honor of his late wife who passed away from breast cancer.

More on his story here: https://www.redcross.org/local/south-carolina/about-us/news-and-events/news/-if-you-can-give-somebody-five-more-minutes-with-their-loved-one.html

  • WIS HOLIDAY BLOOD DRIVE
  • TUESDAY 19 DEC 12PM – 6PM
  • 2 LOCATIONS:
  • LEXINGTON URGENT CARE: 811 MAIN ST – LEXINGTON
  • RICHLAND 2 INSTITUTE OF INNOVATION (R2I2) CAFÉ: 763 FASHION DRIVE –SANDHILLS NE COLUMBIA
  • ALL DONORS GET FREE YETI LONG SLEEVE SHIRT

