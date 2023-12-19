SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: The SMART Goals Experience

By Steven Fulton
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:48 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The SMART Goals Experience 2024 is coming up.

This is your chance to learn how to be become more specific (S), making goals measurable (M), assuring that goals are attainable (A), making sure that your goals are relevant (R), and having a clear and reasonable time frame for reaching those goals ( T) that sets you up for success in your career, life or entrepreneur journey.

This event provides the opportunity to NETWORK to Increase your NET WORTH, identify strategies for success, and create life-long relationships, all while having FUN.

We provide a VIP room for those who want a little pampering prior to the event, a full vendor village for small businesses to showcase their products, food by an am amazing chef, and more.

This is not your Momma’s Vision Board Party!

The event will be held January 6, 2024, beginning at 4pm at the Epic Event Center here in Columbia. The eventbrite link has information on tickets, swag bag participation, and sponsorship!

//bit.ly/sgexperience24

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple law enforcement agencies searched for 6-year-old Michelle Murph and 42-year-old Jason...
Missing father, daughter found dead, Richland County deputies say
Damage on Burcale Road
GALLERY: Coastal storm, tornado leave damage in Horry County
Zachary L. Melton
Second Fort Jackson drill sergeant found dead on post in less than 2 weeks
6-year-old Michelle Murph and 42-year-old Jason Murph were believed to be involved in an...
RCSD searching for father, daughter missing after possible wreck
Zeloni Ellison, age 15
Columbia man sentenced to life in prison for killing 15-year-old boy over request for cigarette

Latest News

The SMART Goals Experience 2024 is coming up.
Soda City Live: The SMART Goals Experience
Today on Soda City Live, James Bruan joined us to discuss why he donates blood to the American...
Soda City Live: WIS Holiday Blood Drive
Today on Soda City Live, James Bruan joined us to discuss why he donates blood to the American...
Soda City Live: WIS Holiday Blood Drive
WIS Anchor Billie Jean Shaw rides camel
Live Christmas production ‘Jesus Is His Name’ kicks off this weekend