Soda City Live: The SMART Goals Experience

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The SMART Goals Experience 2024 is coming up.

This is your chance to learn how to be become more specific (S), making goals measurable (M), assuring that goals are attainable (A), making sure that your goals are relevant (R), and having a clear and reasonable time frame for reaching those goals ( T) that sets you up for success in your career, life or entrepreneur journey.

This event provides the opportunity to NETWORK to Increase your NET WORTH, identify strategies for success, and create life-long relationships, all while having FUN.

We provide a VIP room for those who want a little pampering prior to the event, a full vendor village for small businesses to showcase their products, food by an am amazing chef, and more.

This is not your Momma’s Vision Board Party!

The event will be held January 6, 2024, beginning at 4pm at the Epic Event Center here in Columbia. The eventbrite link has information on tickets, swag bag participation, and sponsorship!

//bit.ly/sgexperience24

