From Service to Support: Galatians 6:2′s Veteran Aid

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By Jamal Goss
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:22 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS News 10 is shining a light on Galatians 6:2, an organization dedicated to supporting veterans and their families facing homelessness and food insecurity in the Carolinas and Louisiana.

The organization was founded by April Frazier and it provides care bags, grocery assistance, and vital resources.

April came to WIS News 10 to talk about the organization’s impactful work and what’s to come.

For more information, click here.

