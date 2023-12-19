SkyView
Retired Chief Justice of SC Supreme Court to oversee Alex Murdaugh’s request for new trial

Justice Jean Toal will consider the motion from Alex Murdaugh's defense team for a new trial. Toal is a former Chief Justice on the State Supreme Court
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Supreme Court announced that former Chief Justice Jean Hoefer Toal will preside over the motion Alex Murdaugh filed requesting a new murder trial.

Officials said Justice Toal will oversee Murdaugh’s motion for a new trial and decide all of the matters related to these cases, including motions to appoint and relieve the council. Justice Toal became an Associate Justice on the Supreme Court of South Carolina in 1988 and served as the Chief Justice from 2000 until her retirement in 2015.

Murdaugh was convicted of the murders of his wife and child in March and filed the motion for a new trial in October.

Judge Clifton Newman presided over Murdaugh’s murder trial earlier this year. However, he later asked for a new judge to be assigned to handle post-trial motions related to the case since he was already overseeing the hearings for the state financial crimes Murdaugh pleaded guilty to.

This situation is developing as the motion moves forward. Stay with us as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

