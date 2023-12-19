SkyView
Man charged with drug possession after Sumter County traffic stop

The deputy performed a probable cause search and found containers that Ingram-Grant admitted contained cocaine.(Sumter County Sheriff’s Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A man has been charged with possession with intent to distribute drugs after being pulled over at a traffic stop.

According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), Cardise Rakeem Ingram-Grant, 31, was pulled over on S.C. Highway 261 at around 5 a.m. on Sunday after failing to yield and nearly crashing into a deputy’s vehicle.

The deputy performed a probable cause search and found containers that Ingram-Grant admitted had cocaine in them, SCSO added.

Ingram-Grant was moved to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center and was released on bond.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

