Georgetown residents cleaning up after record rainfall throughout Lowcountry

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Georgetown is recovering after a coastal storm brought flooding to the area on Sunday.

More than 12 inches of rain fell in Georgetown as the coastal storm made its way up the coast.

Georgetown Mayor Carol Jayroe says they received double the amount of rainfall they were anticipating.

She says about 60 people were pulled from cars Sunday by first responders, and that the City’s downtown fire station, holding their emergency operations center, was flooded.

“They were in the conference room and low and behold, water came under their feet unbeknownst to them, it came up that quickly,” Jayroe says.

She says Front Street was one of several areas hit the hardest.

Employees at Monkee’s of Georgetown, a clothing store on Front Street, worked all day Sunday to clean up flooding damage in their store.

“We had water rushing in through the front and through the back,” employee Streater Mitchum, says, “Every employee was here today helping clean up.”

She says thanks to their hard work, they’ll be able to reopen Tuesday to customers.

“It’s the holiday season so we had lots of people knocking on the door ready to shop today,” she says, “We’re a small town, and we appreciate all the transient business that comes through.”

Resident Len Kelpsh described Sunday’s flooding as the “absolute worst he’d ever seen.”

“There were cars floating in front of me,” Kelpsh says. “It’s just such an odd experience to have 13 inches of rain and I hope we don’t have it again but, what can we do?”

Jayroe says the city’s assessment teams have been out all day Monday gauging the damage. She says that business-wise, most of the cleanup efforts are finished.

She says anyone displaced from their home due to the storm should call Black River United Way at 843-546-6317.

She encourages any business that experienced extensive flooding to call the Georgetown County Economic Development Department with the South Carolina Department of Commerce.

