FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Chilly lows take over the middle of our week!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A good deal of sun holds up over the next few days, but frigid lows really settle in!

WIS (WIS)

First Alert Headlines

- Lows into the 20s for Tuesday through Thursday.

- Tomorrow will be a First Alert Weather Day for a deep freeze and some lows around 20 degrees.

- Dry conditions remain towards the start of the holiday weekend.

- Rain chances are on pace to return into Christmas Day.

First Alert Summary

WIS (WIS)

Good morning my friends! Lows have dipped into the upper 20s for Tuesday morning. After the cold start, highs will only top out in the upper 40s for the afternoon today.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

Wednesday morning will likely bring the coldest temperatures we have seen so far this winter, with temps in the lower 20s, with some communities around 20 degrees! Wednesday afternoon will be another cool one, with highs struggling to reach the lower 50s.

Thursday morning will be another cold one, with lows in the middle 20s.

We eventually see lows back into the 30s later this week, with weekend highs returning to the low 60s. Our next chance of showers is projected into Christmas Day.

WIS (WIS)

First Alert Forecast

Today: Plenty of sunshine and much cooler, with highs only in the upper 40s.

First Alert Weather Day (AM) Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the low 50s after morning lows in the low 20s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy and milder for the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs nearing 60 degrees.

Saturday: Partial sunshine with high temps around 60 degrees.

WIS (WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.