Families Helping Families in urgent need of donations, sponsors

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Families Helping Families (FHF) has an urgent need for donations, as well as about 150 sponsors to adopt a family in-need.

The deadline to drop off gifts is 5 p.m. Thursday.

Those interested can send an email to: nkilloy@palmettoproject.org

This is the 33rd year FHF is helping the Midlands during the holiday season.

Every year the initiative connects families with needed supplies, gifts, clothes, and other essentials during Christmas.

The goal this year is to help more than 3,700 families that are referred through social service organizations and schools.

