Families Helping Families prepares for Midlands families in need to pick-up

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:54 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The holiday assistance program at Families Helping Families finished accepting donations for this year’s campaign.

Pick-up is happening this week and the organization is working to make sure everything is ready for families in need.

Throughout the week volunteers will work to hand out food, clothing and Christmas gifts to more than 3,800 families around the Midlands.

WIS News 10 stopped by the Families Helping Families Warehouse to meet some of the volunteers and see why they are looking to give back this holiday season.

“We’re very fortunate to be able to give this year, this season,” Volunteer Tyler Jacobs said. “Its definitely about sharing the love of Christ with other people. Just giving them hope, sometimes when they don’t have it. So, just to be able to do that its warming to me and I know it means a lot to them.”

The warehouse is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday.

