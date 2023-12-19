SkyView
Elloree police chief retires after being charged by SLED

According to an arrest warrant, the 54-year-old Shawn Murphree was caught on surveillance...
According to an arrest warrant, the 54-year-old Shawn Murphree was caught on surveillance camera intentionally scratching the paint of a car with an “unknown object.”(Orangeburg County Detention Center)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ELLOREE, S.C. (WIS) - Elloree Police Chief Shawn Murphree will be retiring after being charged with malicious injury to personal property.

Murphree was placed on administrative leave without pay at the end of November after the state announced charges against him.

The town announced Murphree’s retirement on Tuesday and said that Assistant Chief David Martin will serve as interim chief.

Murphree was caught on surveillance camera on Oct. 31 intentionally scratching the paint of a car, according to an arrest warrant from the State Law Enforcement Division.

The arrest warrant also stated Murphree and the victim knew each other.

Following his arrest, Murphree was placed was booked into the Orangeburg County Detention Center but posted bond.

A restraining order was filed after the incident, accusing Murphree of harassment and stalking. It’s unclear if the person who filed the restraining order was the same person who’s car was allegedly damaged.

The restraining order was granted on Dec. 5 as part of an ongoing civil case.

According to documents from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy, Murphree has been a certified officer since 1990 before becoming police chief in 2016. He’s worked at seven different police departments.

WIS News 10 also found Murphree has been fired from several departments.

