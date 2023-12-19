SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Early voting underway for District 19 seat in Richland County

Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Voters for Richland County District 19 started heading to the polls for early voting on Monday for the South Carolina Senate District 19 seat previously held by the late state senator John Scott.

The candidates are Chris Nelums for the United Citizens party, Michael Addison an Independent, Kizzie Smalls for the Republican party and Tameika Issac Devine for the Democratic party.

You can cast your ballot this week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at only two locations: 2020 and 2011 Hampton Street.

Early voting will pick back up Dec. 27 through Dec. 29.

Election day is Jan. 2.

Check your polling location before you head out to vote.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damage on Burcale Road
GALLERY: Coastal storm, tornado leave damage in Horry County
6-year-old Michelle Murph and 42-year-old Jason Murph were believed to be involved in an...
RCSD searching for father, daughter missing after possible wreck
Zachary L. Melton
Second Fort Jackson drill sergeant found dead this month
Zeloni Ellison, age 15
Columbia man sentenced to life in prison for killing 15-year-old boy over request for cigarette
Holes at Delta Dorm at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
2 women charged after attempted escape at Richland County jail; photos show holes in dorm ceiling

Latest News

A new Prostate Cancer Study Committee has formed at the State House, made up of doctors,...
Doctors, lawmakers look to address high rates of prostate cancer, deaths in SC
Doctors say South Carolina has “a major problem” right now: high rates of diagnoses and deaths...
Doctors, lawmakers look to address high rates of prostate cancer, deaths in SC
A 6-year-old girl and her father who both went missing on Saturday, Dec. 16 were found dead in...
Missing father, daughter found dead, Richland County deputies say
A 6-year-old girl and her father who both went missing on Saturday, Dec. 16 were found dead in...
Missing father, daughter found dead, Richland County deputies say