Early voting underway for District 19 seat in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Voters for Richland County District 19 started heading to the polls for early voting on Monday for the South Carolina Senate District 19 seat previously held by the late state senator John Scott.

The candidates are Chris Nelums for the United Citizens party, Michael Addison an Independent, Kizzie Smalls for the Republican party and Tameika Issac Devine for the Democratic party.

You can cast your ballot this week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at only two locations: 2020 and 2011 Hampton Street.

Early voting will pick back up Dec. 27 through Dec. 29.

Election day is Jan. 2.

Check your polling location before you head out to vote.

