City of Columbia to host annual ‘Capital City Fireworks’

WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The countdown to a new year has begun in the Capital City.

The City of Columbia announced it will hold its annual “Capital City Fireworks” display to welcome 2024.

Fireworks will take place right after midnight on Sunday, Dec. 31.

Officials said the best place to view the fireworks would be in the north side area of the South Carolina State House at Gervais and Main Streets.

The following roads will be closed during the event (Dec. 31 - Jan 1):

  • South Main Street between Pendleton and College Streets will be shut down from 8 a.m. until 2 a.m.
  • Pendleton Street and College Street will be closed to traffic between Assembly Street and Sumter Street from 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
  • Gervais Street along the north side of the State House between Assembly Street and Sumter Street will be closed to traffic from 11 p.m. until the display ends.

Parking will be available for free at on-street meter parking spots during the fireworks.

Officials said gated city parking facilities will be raised from Friday, December 30th at 5:00 p.m. until Tuesday, January 3rd at 2:00 a.m.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Abundant sun takes over with cold mornings ahead!

