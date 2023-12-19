Chapin man charged with attempted murder after stabbing

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Chapin man is charged with attempted murder after Lexington Country Sheriff’s Department (LCSD) said he is accused of trying to stab a man to death.

Deputies responded to a house on Loveless Lane in Chapin just before 8 p.m. Sunday.

Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said deputies found a man “stabbed multiple times” and fire and EMS were already treating him.

According to Koon, the man’s wife told deputies Cameron Thomas Hinckley, 23, “knocked on their door, then pushed past her to get to the victim on the back porch.” She eventually pulled Hinckley off her husband, Koon added.

Officials said Hinckley then walked back to his home where deputies arrested him without incident after he refused to come out for about 30 minutes, according to LCSD.

He was taken to the Lexington County Detention Center.

His other charges include first-degree burglary and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

