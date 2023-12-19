SkyView
Autopsies scheduled for father, daughter found dead in Calhoun County

By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Autopsies have been scheduled for Friday for a father and his 6-year-old daughter who were found dead in Calhoun County, according to Coroner Donnie Porth.

Multiple law enforcement agencies searched for Michelle Murph and Jason Murph, 42, who went missing after they were believed to be involved in a car accident Saturday.

According to Richland County Sheriff’s Department, (RCSD), their bodies were found Monday afternoon on Lavender Lane near exit 136 off Interstate 26 about an hour after deputies found their truck.

Porth told WIS News 10 no foul play is suspected at this time.

Richland County School District Two confirmed Michelle Murph was a first grader at Sandlapper Elementary School and counselors are available for students and faculty.

This story will be updated later.

