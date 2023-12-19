Allen University announces new head coach for football team

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Allen University announced a new head coach for their football team, The Allen University Yellow Jackets.

The university said Cedric Pearl “brings a wealth of knowledge and passion for the game to our team” with over a decade of football coaching experience.

“His dedication to the sport is evident in his track record of coaching successful teams and developing talented players,” the university said in a press release. “We can’t wait to see the impact he will have on our football program and the entire Yellow Jacket community.”

