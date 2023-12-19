17 Midlands high schools make moves in new SCHSL classification placement cycle

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Seventeen high schools in the Midlands will be in new classes beginning with the 2024-2025 school year according to a new classification placement evaluation conducted by the South Carolina High School League (SCHSL).

The most notable move was by Gray Collegiate Academy. The public, tuition-free charter school moved up to 4A from 2A.

The SCHSL ruled earlier this fall to include a multiplier rule for this placement cycle. Any student not living in the district of the school they attend now counts as three students toward the final SCHSL enrollment number.

Gray Collegiate has a listed enrollment of 1,296 after the multiplier, the seventh-largest enrollment in 4A and the second-largest 4A school in the Midlands. Lowcountry charter school Oceanside Collegiate moved up one class to 3A.

The SCHSL re-evaluates its classification placements every two years. Schools can appeal their placement for the 2024-2026 school years in mid-January.

