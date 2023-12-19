SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

1 person displaced following Columbia house fire

Firefighters said 1st Shift crews were called out to the scene at around 10:45 p.m. on Monday...
Firefighters said 1st Shift crews were called out to the scene at around 10:45 p.m. on Monday where they found a home and the cars outside the property on fire.(Columbia-Richland Fire Department)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 2:03 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department reported one person was left displaced following a house fire on the 5300 block of Ridgeway Street.

Firefighters said 1st Shift crews were called out to the scene around 10:45 p.m. on Monday where they found a home and the cars outside the property on fire.

No injuries were reported; however, the neighboring home suffered siding damage due to heat exposure.

Firefighters said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple law enforcement agencies searched for 6-year-old Michelle Murph and 42-year-old Jason...
Missing father, daughter found dead, Richland County deputies say
Zachary L. Melton
Second Fort Jackson drill sergeant found dead on post in less than 2 weeks
Richland County’s elected leaders are weighing in on the U.S. Department of Justice’s decision...
SCDC could close Richland County jail if recent issues are not addressed within 90 days
6-year-old Michelle Murph and 42-year-old Jason Murph were believed to be involved in an...
RCSD searching for father, daughter missing after possible wreck
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Abundant sun takes over with cold mornings ahead!

Latest News

The countdown to a new year has begun in the Capital City. The City of Columbia announced it...
City of Columbia to host annual ‘Capital City Fireworks’
The crash happened after 7 a.m. on Monday four miles south of Prosperity.
1 dead following crash in Newberry County
One person died following a crash on Ira Kinard Road in Newberry County.
1 dead following crash in Newberry County
WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.
City of Columbia to host annual ‘Capital City Fireworks’