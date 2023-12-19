1 person displaced following Columbia house fire

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department reported one person was left displaced following a house fire on the 5300 block of Ridgeway Street.

Firefighters said 1st Shift crews were called out to the scene around 10:45 p.m. on Monday where they found a home and the cars outside the property on fire.

No injuries were reported; however, the neighboring home suffered siding damage due to heat exposure.

Firefighters said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

